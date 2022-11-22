Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalFelony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $600, $600.

 

TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BILLY J CLEMONS, 56, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

 

CORTEZ DEONTAE COLE, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $685.

 

CHELSEY COLLINS, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BAILEY NICHOLE CUMBERLAND, 22, of Preston, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMARI FITZGERALD GREEN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $7,500.

 

ERIC STEVEN HALL, 24, of Columbus, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

RANDALL JAMES, 31, of Walnut Grove, Probation Violation, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

CIERA JOHNSON, 27, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

