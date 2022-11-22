Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600.

TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BILLY J CLEMONS, 56, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence. Bond $0.

CORTEZ DEONTAE COLE, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $685.

CHELSEY COLLINS, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BAILEY NICHOLE CUMBERLAND, 22, of Preston, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMARI FITZGERALD GREEN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $7,500.

ERIC STEVEN HALL, 24, of Columbus, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

RANDALL JAMES, 31, of Walnut Grove, Probation Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

CIERA JOHNSON, 27, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.