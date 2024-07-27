Big Deals!
Felony Embezzlement and Felony Assault on a LEO in Attala and Leake

BRIDGETT D CHAMBLEE, 39, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Breaching Peace with a Willful and Wanton Disregard for the Life or Safety of Another, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER L CRYDER, 56, of Carthage, Felony Bad Check, Bad Check, CPD.  Bond $5,000, $500.

 

OMARION M GRAY, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JAMES H HARTHCOCK, 33, of Vaiden, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

STEVEN L KNIGHT, 39, of Brandon, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

BRIAN G MASK, 23, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault on LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $639.25, $649.25, $239.25.

 

ANTHONY C NEWMAN, 35, of Batesville, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

TIFFANY NICOLE SMITH, 32, of Ethel, Felony Embezzlement, KPD.  Bond $20,000.

 

QUENTIN WRIGHT, 35, of Kosciusko, Obscene Electronic Communications, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $900, $0.

  1. Heuro Sherm
    Heuro Sherm
    July 27, 2024 at 8:15 pm

    From a dirty cop to finally being charged. So called supervisor at walnut Grove they promote anything these days.

