Felony Embezzlement and Felony Assault on a LEO in Attala and Leake

BRIDGETT D CHAMBLEE, 39, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Breaching Peace with a Willful and Wanton Disregard for the Life or Safety of Another, LCSO. Bond $500.

CHRISTOPHER L CRYDER, 56, of Carthage, Felony Bad Check, Bad Check, CPD. Bond $5,000, $500.

OMARION M GRAY, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JAMES H HARTHCOCK, 33, of Vaiden, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

STEVEN L KNIGHT, 39, of Brandon, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

BRIAN G MASK, 23, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault on LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $25,000, $639.25, $649.25, $239.25.

ANTHONY C NEWMAN, 35, of Batesville, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

TIFFANY NICOLE SMITH, 32, of Ethel, Felony Embezzlement, KPD. Bond $20,000.

QUENTIN WRIGHT, 35, of Kosciusko, Obscene Electronic Communications, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $900, $0.