Felony False Pretense, Felony Drugs, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DONTEA BASS, 32, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ZANE CALLAHAN, 34, of McCool, Contempt of Court, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

ALBERT COATS, 30, of Union, Felony False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

ZACHARY DWIGHT DAVIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

PENELOPE SUE FOWLER, 68, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RAINA HOPE KING, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

LONNIE MOORE, 59, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

BARBARA SMITH, 38, of Union, Drug Court Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

COURTNEY SMITH, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

  1. Will
    Will
    April 30, 2024 at 5:55 am

    Could you please post the Philadelphia Police Department’s arrests also?

