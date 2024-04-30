Felony False Pretense, Felony Drugs, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DONTEA BASS, 32, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.
ZANE CALLAHAN, 34, of McCool, Contempt of Court, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
ALBERT COATS, 30, of Union, Felony False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $10,000.
ZACHARY DWIGHT DAVIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.
PENELOPE SUE FOWLER, 68, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
RAINA HOPE KING, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.
LONNIE MOORE, 59, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.
BARBARA SMITH, 38, of Union, Drug Court Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.
COURTNEY SMITH, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
1 comment
WillApril 30, 2024 at 5:55 am
Could you please post the Philadelphia Police Department’s arrests also?