Felony False Pretense, Felony Drugs, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DONTEA BASS, 32, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

ZANE CALLAHAN, 34, of McCool, Contempt of Court, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

ALBERT COATS, 30, of Union, Felony False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

ZACHARY DWIGHT DAVIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

PENELOPE SUE FOWLER, 68, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RAINA HOPE KING, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

LONNIE MOORE, 59, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

BARBARA SMITH, 38, of Union, Drug Court Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

COURTNEY SMITH, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.