Felony Obstruction, Felony Forgery, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL D DAVIS, 35, of Walnut Grove, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

QWANIESHA HARMON, 29, of West, Contraband in Prison, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $20,000, $0.

 

CHRIS D MARTIN, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

DERRICK MEEKS, 38, of West, Shoplifting, ACSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARIO ROMAN M ORDONEZ, 28, of Morton, Public Drunk, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $1,639.25, N/A.

 

CEDRIC B SNOW, 27, of Kosciusko, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, $0.

 

JOHN C TUCKER, 40, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

ROBIN N WELLS, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

LARRY W WILDER, 62, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Retaliation against a Public Servant or Witness, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

KIAUITTIS WOODARD, 27, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, Hold – Detainer for MDO, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $220, $218, $168, $880, $478, $476, N/A.

