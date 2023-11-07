HomeLocalFelony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

DAWASKAI LSHA ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEAN FLEXX BOYKIN, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $40,000.

 

AMY BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

BRYAN O CARTER, 38, of Raleigh, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER ALAN CASTRO, 30, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PARRISH CLARK, 40, of Union, Contempt of Court, UPD.  Bond $0.

 

DANA CLEMONS, 60, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUNE CLEMONS, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM CLEMONS, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

GREGORY CRAFT, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, No Tag, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $300, $800, $300, $800, $0, $0.

 

TOMMY RAY CREEKMORE, 67, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, %600, $0.

