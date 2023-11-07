Felony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

DAWASKAI LSHA ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEAN FLEXX BOYKIN, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $40,000.

AMY BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

BRYAN O CARTER, 38, of Raleigh, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER ALAN CASTRO, 30, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

PARRISH CLARK, 40, of Union, Contempt of Court, UPD. Bond $0.

DANA CLEMONS, 60, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUNE CLEMONS, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM CLEMONS, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond $0.

GREGORY CRAFT, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, No Tag, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $800, $300, $800, $0, $0.

TOMMY RAY CREEKMORE, 67, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, %600, $0.