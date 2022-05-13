Felony Possession and Petit Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

ADREAN FARMER, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

LESLIE FARMER, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JONATHAN LEE FORD, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Felony Indictment. Bond $0, $5,000.

CHASITY DEAUANNE GLASS, 47, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAVID L GRACE, 31, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

BOBBY J GROVES, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

KEFUS HENDERSON SR, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,250.

DALTON A HOLLEY, 19, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

DUSTIN HOLLEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 37, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

SHELLY KING, 69, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

JONATHAN LANCASTER, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.