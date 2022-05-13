HomeLocalFelony Possession and Petit Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

Felony Possession and Petit Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

by

ADREAN FARMER, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

LESLIE FARMER, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment.  Bond $5,000.

 

APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JONATHAN LEE FORD, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Felony Indictment.  Bond $0, $5,000.

 

CHASITY DEAUANNE GLASS, 47, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID L GRACE, 31, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

BOBBY J GROVES, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

KEFUS HENDERSON SR, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,250.

 

DALTON A HOLLEY, 19, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

DUSTIN HOLLEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment.  Bond $5,000.

 

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 37, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

SHELLY KING, 69, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

JONATHAN LANCASTER, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Severe Storms, Trespassers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Neshoba General Celebrates Nurses and Nursing Home Week with B-MO in the MO’rning!

Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Shots Fired, a Theft and a Breaking and Entering in Neshoba

Drug Possession and Numerous Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

Watching for a Stolen Vehicle From Winston County and a Vehicle Fire in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.