Felony Possession and Sale of Narcotics in Neshoba Arrests

JESSICA FERGUSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $600.

MARQUAIL DEONTA FINLEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 3. Bond $0 X 3.

JONATHON LEE FORD, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

JACOB ALLEN GARDNER, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

CORIE DWAYNE HOUSTON, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

HARRY JOHN, 38, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600.

JOSE LEDEZMA, 53, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ASHLEY MONIQUE LEE, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $30,000.

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

PATRICK L MULLINS, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DENEICIA CAROL PARKS, 50, of Drew, Failure to Appear. Bond $1,200.

MIRANDA PIERCE, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

SCOTTIE L PINSON, 50, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.