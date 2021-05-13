Home » Local » Felony Possession and Sale of Narcotics in Neshoba Arrests

JESSICA FERGUSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MARQUAIL DEONTA FINLEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 3.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

JONATHON LEE FORD, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000.

 

JACOB ALLEN GARDNER, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

CORIE DWAYNE HOUSTON, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HARRY JOHN, 38, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600.

 

JOSE LEDEZMA, 53, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ASHLEY MONIQUE LEE, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $30,000.

 

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

PATRICK L MULLINS, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DENEICIA CAROL PARKS, 50, of Drew, Failure to Appear.  Bond $1,200.

 

MIRANDA PIERCE, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

SCOTTIE L PINSON, 50, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

