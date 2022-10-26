HomeAttalaFirst Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala

First Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala

MICHAEL MCLELLAN, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Violation of Protective Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JASON M MOSS, 40, of Mendenhall, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $800, $1,000, $400.

 

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 51, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespass, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

CLOE R QUADE, 18, of Greenwood, Felony Malicious Mischief, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DARIUS X ROBY, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $4,000.

 

MELISSA A STANNUS, 46, Indecent Exposure, CPD.  Bond $389.25.

 

TYRESE WHITTINGTON, 20, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court X 2, LCSO.  Bond N/A X 2.

 

PHALISITY A WILLIAMS, 27, of Kosciusko, First Degree Arson – Burning of Dwelling or Outbuilding, Third Degree Arson – Personal Property, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond $30,000, $10,000, $1,000.

 

SEDRICK D WINGO, 18, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $424.25, $639.25.

 

SAMANTHA WOODARD, 54, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO.  Bond $0.

