Big Deals!
HomeLeakeFour people arrested after Leake County drug raid

Four people arrested after Leake County drug raid

by
SHARE NOW
Source: Facebook - Leake County Sheriff's Office.

Four people are facing charges in Leake County after a raid on a residence north of Carthage.

That raid happened Friday, July 26, at approximately 5:30 am on a home on Dorsey Road.

It was a a joint operation involving Investigators and Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office led by Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Carthage Police Department and Leake County Constable Steve Goodman.

According to a Facebook post, the search warrant was the culmination of months of investigation into the house and area for the sale of illegal narcotics.

Three subjects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Felony) and other misdemeanor charges. Another subject was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance (Felony) and several misdemeanor charges.

Video of the raid can be found at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake Academy’s Matthew Nowell nominated for best WR in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Drug Trafficking, DUIs, and Domestic Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

DUI, Drug Arrests, and a Capital Charge in Leake and Attala

Felony Embezzlement and Felony Assault on a LEO in Attala and Leake

Drug Trafficking, Contraband in Prison, and Petit Larceny in Leake and Attala Arrests

Leake Academy’s George Wilcox nominated for Best QB in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger