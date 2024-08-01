Four people arrested after Leake County drug raid

Four people are facing charges in Leake County after a raid on a residence north of Carthage.

That raid happened Friday, July 26, at approximately 5:30 am on a home on Dorsey Road.

It was a a joint operation involving Investigators and Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office led by Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Carthage Police Department and Leake County Constable Steve Goodman.

According to a Facebook post, the search warrant was the culmination of months of investigation into the house and area for the sale of illegal narcotics.

Three subjects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Felony) and other misdemeanor charges. Another subject was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance (Felony) and several misdemeanor charges.

Video of the raid can be found at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.