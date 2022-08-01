Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake

JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 42, of Carthage, Trespass – Failure to Leave Place of Business Upon Request, CPD. Bond $389.25.

ALBERT COATS, 28, of Union, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTIE J COLLIER, 47, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $418, $299.25.

WILLIE J DAVIS, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

WILLIAM D DRAKE, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Unlawful Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Open Container, CPD. Bond $25,000, $1,331, $418, $389.25, $674.25, $238, $389.25.

LAQUIL R EUBANKS, 32, of Jackson, Grand Larceny, Felony Obstruction – Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness, Armed Robbery, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False ID, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, $0, $639.25, $1,139.25, $649.25.

JABARIAN Z FLOWERS, 20, of Winona, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.