Grand Larceny and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $12,500, $12,500, $0, $800, $400, $800.

SHAWNATE KEONA HOPKINS, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KRISTEL SHEA JOHNSON, 48, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

KALSEIA KING, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

KRISTEN D MARKS, 26, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service X 6, NCSO. Bond $800 X 6.

JA’RDAVION A MCDOUGLE, 19, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

NAKITIA SHANTELLE ROSS, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $447.

JOSEPH ROWELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

MICHAEL STELL, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

HERMAN RAY WILLIS, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DALTON ELLIOT WOODS, 19, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation. Bond $15,000, $800, $1,500, $300, $400, $800, $60.