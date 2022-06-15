HomeLocalGrand Larceny and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $12,500, $12,500, $0, $800, $400, $800.

 

SHAWNATE KEONA HOPKINS, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KRISTEL SHEA JOHNSON, 48, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

KALSEIA KING, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KRISTEN D MARKS, 26, of Philadelphia,  Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service X 6, NCSO.  Bond $800 X 6.

 

JA’RDAVION A MCDOUGLE, 19, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

NAKITIA SHANTELLE ROSS, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $447.

 

JOSEPH ROWELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

MICHAEL STELL, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

HERMAN RAY WILLIS, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DALTON ELLIOT WOODS, 19, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation.  Bond $15,000, $800, $1,500, $300, $400, $800, $60.

