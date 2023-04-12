Grand Larceny and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

TANYA C BELL, 31, of Conehatta, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

TRISTA BELL, 37, of Conehatta, Child Restraint Law, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $300, $0.

ANTHONY L BOYETT, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600.

ASHLEY BUCHANAN, 37, of Union, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

DREXLER MALIK CHAPMAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DONNIE CLEMONS, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

RODERICK COLEMAN, 39, of Newton, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JARED COTTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JASON CREEKMORE, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Public Profanity, Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $0.