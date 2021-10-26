Home » Local » Grand Larceny, and Multiple DUI and Possession Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny, and Multiple DUI and Possession Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

JOEL RYAN ARMSTRONG, 29, of St. Rose, LA, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DUSTY CAIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MELLISA COMANS, 48, of Collinsville, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

BENNY EDWARD COMBS JR, 59, of Fayetteville, AR, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

TONY DONALD, 54, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $800, $800.

 

ALICIA M JIM, 50, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANITRA REANN JOHN, 24, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $2,836.40, DENIED, DENIED X 3.

 

DANIELLE J MCLEMORE, 30, of Hickory, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ADRIAN OVERTON, 26, of Louisville, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RITA N PILGRIM, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SANATRA RUSH, 29, of Preston, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800, $60, $300.

 

HELENA NANETTE SANCHEZ, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID WAYNE SPIVEY, 61, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MIRANDA STEPHENS, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANDY STEWART, 42, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CHRISTOPHER JOHN STEWART, 41, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

