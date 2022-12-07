Grand Larceny, Multiple Assaults, and Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaGrand Larceny, Multiple Assaults, and Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

JONATHAN D ASHFORD, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

ROBERT D BELL, 51, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25, $1,544.25, $1,671.25.

 

AMY COBERN, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

SHAMARION M COOK, 20, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond $20,000.

 

DUDLEY D COTTON, 19, of Carthage, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $389.25.

 

KEVIN DUEITT, 42, of West, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TERRANCE J EVANS, 42, of Sallis, Grand Larceny, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

JUSTIN FOSTER, .5, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

JOSHUA FOX, 33, of Philadelphia, Aiding and Abetting Shoplifting by a Minor, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

ANDRE N GROVER, 48, of Goodman, Felony Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Transfer and Possession of Marijuana Intent to Sell, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

 

AMBER N HARRIS, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

