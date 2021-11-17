Home » Local » Grand Theft Auto and Multiple Felony Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

JACOB T CHAMPMAN, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT MARTIN DONALD, 50, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

PATRICK E ELLIS, 28, of Forest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $0, $0.

 

BOBBY GROVES, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

LEJAMIE HILL, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

FELICIA HOLLINGER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TRAVIS ALLEN JAMES, 19, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

GERALD D LEWIS, 41, of LaGrange, GA, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600,  $800, $60.

 

AIMEE J MASON, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $15,000, $600.

 

CALVIN DWIGHT MONCRIESE, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED.

 

DARREL L NAYLOR, 46, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

