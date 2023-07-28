HomeLocalGrand Theft Auto and Public Drunk in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Theft Auto and Public Drunk in Neshoba Arrests

by

JERRY WAYNE SMITH, 65, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

TOPANGA THOMPSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

HAVEN WILBURN, 24, of Oxford, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

CRAWFORD WILLIS JR, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

RAYMOND WILSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

RAYMOND ZIENTARSKI, of Union, False Reporting of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUI and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Philadelphia Arrests

Terroristic Threats, DUIs, and Burglaries in Neshoba County

Trespassing, Abusive Calls to 911, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Attala

Hosemann and McDaniel Spar at Neshoba Fair

Drug Trafficking and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Philadelphia

Assault, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests