Grand Theft Auto and Public Drunk in Neshoba Arrests

JERRY WAYNE SMITH, 65, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

TOPANGA THOMPSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

HAVEN WILBURN, 24, of Oxford, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

CRAWFORD WILLIS JR, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.

RAYMOND WILSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

RAYMOND ZIENTARSKI, of Union, False Reporting of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.