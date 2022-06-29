Guest, Ezell and Flowers Win GOP Runoffs

One Mississippi congressman survived his Republican runoff—but another one didn’t. In the Third District, Michael Guest beat Michael Cassidy easily with two-thirds of the vote after a close race in the first primary. One of Guest’s goals was boosting the turnout in the runoff. Almost 66,000 votes were cast Tuesday, an increase of about 18,000 from the first primary. Guest carried most of the counties in the district, including Neshoba where he got about twice as many votes as Cassidy. He faces Democrat Shuwaski Young in the general election.

Mississippi’s Fourth District will have a new congressman. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell beat Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo by about 4,000 votes in Tuesday’s runoff. He’ll face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree, a Democrat, and Libertarian candidate Alden Johnson in the general election. Palazzo has served six terms in Congress.

And in the Second District, Brian Flowers won the Republican nomination with 58 per cent of the vote beating Ronald Eller, and now prepares to take on Democratic incumbent Bennie Thompson in November.