Hindering Prosecution and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER BELL, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KRISTEN N FINLEY, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JASON LEON GOODIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KYLE L HENRY, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

BRAYNON JIM, 20, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FREDRICK JOHNSON, 41, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

LISA LOGAN, 52, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

KEITH C NASH, 37, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AUBRIE SKINNER, 19, of Decatur, Hindering Prosecution, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TIANA HAMAYA JONECE WILLIS, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

