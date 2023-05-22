HomeAttalaKidnapping, Burglary, and Assault in Attala and Leake

Kidnapping, Burglary, and Assault in Attala and Leake

by

CRYSTAL A ALFORD, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

SAMUEL L AMIKER, 60, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 28, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $0.

 

NATHANIEL ELMORE, 18, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $500, $424.25.

 

DEBBIE J FUNCK, 67, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Open Container, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ERIK GARCIA, 37, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RANDY L HANSFORD, 44, of Kosciusko, Kidnapping, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Burglary – B&E, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary in Attala and Leake

Felony Possession and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Multiple Disorderlies and Prison Contraband Charges in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Child Molesting, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Malicious Mischief and Assault in Attala and Leake