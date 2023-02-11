HomeAttalaKidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests

Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO.  Bond $50,000, $1,000.

 

JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $299.25.

 

LAJORDAN T SMITH, 26, of Carthage, Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRANDON SWEENEY, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony Mississippi Terrorist Threat Laws Violation, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JUSTIN L WARD, 19, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KESHAUN D WILLIS, 20, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

ASHLEY WILSON, 28, of Durant, Speeding, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $400, $900, $800, $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests