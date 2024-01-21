Larcenies and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalLarcenies and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

CHANEY MANNING, 30, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 26, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES NORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

NICKY PARKER, 38, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CHANTALE S PHILLIPS, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANNA RENFRO, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SANATRA RUSH, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

HELENA NANETTE SANCHEZ, 50, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

PHILLIP SANDERS, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2.

 

CHARLES D SAVELL, 31, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALANA SHOEMAKE, 32, of Conehatta, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ICHARASH H SOLOMON, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAMARION THAMES, 17, of Decatur, Grand Larceny X 2, PPD.  Bond $10,000 X 2.

 

GRIFFIN THOMPSON, 49, of Sylacauga, AL, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

XAVIER ANTWAN TRIPLETT, of Philadelphia, Indictment.  Bond $0.

 

EDWARD WILKINSON, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

LANCE LANE WILKINSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

