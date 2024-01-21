Larcenies and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

SHARE NOW

CHANEY MANNING, 30, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 26, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES NORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

NICKY PARKER, 38, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CHANTALE S PHILLIPS, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHANNA RENFRO, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SANATRA RUSH, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600.

HELENA NANETTE SANCHEZ, 50, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

PHILLIP SANDERS, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.

CHARLES D SAVELL, 31, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALANA SHOEMAKE, 32, of Conehatta, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0.

ICHARASH H SOLOMON, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAMARION THAMES, 17, of Decatur, Grand Larceny X 2, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 2.

GRIFFIN THOMPSON, 49, of Sylacauga, AL, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

XAVIER ANTWAN TRIPLETT, of Philadelphia, Indictment. Bond $0.

EDWARD WILKINSON, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

LANCE LANE WILKINSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.