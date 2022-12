Tuesday, December 27, 2022

6:42 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melvin Carson Rd regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

8:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 25 near North Jordan St. No injuries were reported.

1:57 p.m. – Leake County Deputies assisted Walnut Grove Police with an incident on Chadwick Ave where an individual was causing a disturbance.