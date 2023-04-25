Leake Academy Rebels Fall in First Game of Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels travelled to Greenwood to play the Pillow Academy Mustangs in the first game of the best-of-three series, being round one of the 5A-North tournament. Game two is scheduled for 4 p.m., Thursday, in Madden. If necessary, a third game will follow shortly after the second.

The Mustangs scored first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Rebels took the lead with two in the third. The Rebels added another run in the fifth. But the Mustangs came back and scored the winning run, making the final of this first game, 5-4.

Riley Myers was named the InSports Player of the Game.

Join us on Thursday afternoon, weather permitting, for game two of this exciting series.