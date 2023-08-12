HomeLocalLeake and Neshoba Among Counties Getting FEMA Assistance for June Tornadoes

Leake and Neshoba Among Counties Getting FEMA Assistance for June Tornadoes

by

Leake, Neshoba and 14 other counties will get federal assistance in covering the cost of debris removal following tornadoes in June.  The White House has approved Mississippi’s request for public assistance for those counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.  The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says more than $9 million in debris removal costs were identified in the 16 counties and on tribal lands.  The declaration will also help to cover the repair or replacement of any public facilities damaged in the June 14-19 storms.

Jasper and Jackson were the only counties approved for individual assistance.  Storm victims in those counties may be eligible for grants to cover temporary housing and home repairs.

 

