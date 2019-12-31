Leake County Elected Officials Sworn In (Video)

Leake County officials elected to the next 4 year term of office had their ‘oaths of office’ swearing in this morning in the Main Courtroom in the Leake County Courthouse. Judge Christopher Collins presided over the swearing-in ceremony. The swearing in was Judge Collins’ last official act for the 8th Circuit Court as he retires today at 5 pm.

Those sworn in were the offices of Supervisor, Justice Court Judge, Constable, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Coroner, Tax Accessor/Collector, and Sheriff. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson also swore in his deputies during the ceremony.