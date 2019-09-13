Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “If You Give a Pig a Party” read by Brodi McLain

Leake County Libraries Dial-A-Story this week is “If You Give a Pig a Party” by: Laura Numeroff. Our guest reader this week is Brodi McLain. Brodi is 10 years old. She is currently in the 5th grade at Leake Academy. In her free time, she enjoys painting, swimming, and spending time with her family. “If you give a pig a party, she’s going to ask for some balloons. When you give her the balloons, she’ll want to decorate the house. When she’s finished, she’ll put on her favorite dress. Then she’ll call all her friends-Mouse, Moose, and more.” Children can call our toll free number (601)-267-7208 to listen to this story from September 12 through September 19, 2019. Dial-A-Story is brought to you by the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.