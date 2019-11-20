Local retailers prepare for Mississippi lottery debut on Monday

The Mississippi Lottery is expected to generate $40 million in the first year and then an estimated $80 million to $100 million a year thereafter. The first $80 million will be used for infrastructure; anything over that amount has been earmarked for education.
Four kinds of scratch-off tickets will be sold beginning Nov. 25. Tickets will cost $1.00, $2.00 and $5.00.
Local Locations will offer scratch-offs on Monday.
Philadelphia: (39350)
- Bobby’s Country Store- 11110 Hwy 16 East, Philadelphia, MS
- CEFCO CONVENIENCE STORE #505- 1534 HWY 16 WEST, PHILADELPHIA, MS
- JK FOOD MART- 15121 HIGHWAY 16 W, PHILADELPHIA, MS
- MAIN STREET JUNCTION 294 W BEACON ST. , PHILADELPHIA, MS
- Murphy Oil USA-#5711- 1008 W. Beacon St., Philadelphia, MS
- NANCE’S NORTHSIDE SHORTSTOP- 12070 PECAN, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350
- O’NEALS OF PHILADELPHIA- 1006 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS 39350
- PHILADELPHIA DISCOUNT TOBACCO – 804 HOLLAND AVE, PHILADELPHIA, MS
Carthage: (39051)
- SHELL MART CARTHAGE 502 HWY 16 E, CARTHAGE, MS
- Murphy Oil USA- #5813 – 905 Hwy 16 W., Carthage, MS
- MICHAEL’S 13 LLC 1211 GRAND AVE. , LENA, MS
- JR FOOD MART #329 – 208 HIGHWAY 16 EAST, CARTHAGE
- HWY 35 GAS & GROCERY 1310 HWY 35 N, CARTHAGE, MS
- HWY 16 STOP N GO FOOD MART- 713 HWY 16 E, CARTHAGE , MS
- GOLDI MART LLC 809 HIGHWAY 35 S, CARTHAGE, MS 39051
- Fair Market-Carthage 305 Hwy 35 S., Carthage, MS
- CARTHAGE JUNCTION- 405 HWY 355, CARTHAGE, MS
For a list of retailers that will offer the lottery, click this link to visit the website of the Mississippi Lottery.