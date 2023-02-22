HomeLocalLouisville Child Dies After Being Hit by SUV

Louisville Child Dies After Being Hit by SUV

by

An investigation continues into the death of a Louisville child who was fatally injured on the street in front of her home.  “She went to the mailbox and from the visual clues at the scene–  and of course, this is all still under investigation– she stepped out in front of a vehicle,” says Police Chief Sean Holdiness.   Her family has identified the child as Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12.

The accident happened on Brooksville Road Tuesday afternoon.  The child was taken to Winston Medical Center where she died.  A Highway Patrol accident reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

