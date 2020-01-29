Home » Leake » Main Street Chamber of Leake County annual “Coffee with the Legislators”



The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be holding their annual “Coffee with the Legislators” on Monday February 24th at 9:00 a.m. at the Chamber Center. This is your opportunity to meet our local legislative delegation and express your thoughts and opinions on what is going on in Jackson that has a direct impact on Leake County.  For more information contact the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.  “Coffee with the Legislators” is sponsored by First Financial Bank and Baptist Medical Center.

