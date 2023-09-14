Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, Domestic Violence, and DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

SHARE NOW

AARON MANSON, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0.

DAVID A MCDONALD, 28, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25.

JUSTIN J ORTON, 33, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $1,000.

HALEY PERTEET, 21, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.

JEREMY RAYFORD, 32, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $3,100, $1,000, $1,000.

JAMES D RILEY, 47, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

PAUL D RIMMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MICHAEL W RONE, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, N/A, $1,000.

RAVEN SCHUSTER, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JUSTIN M THORNTON, 32, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER T VOWELL, 59, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $649.25, $339.25.

JOSEPH D WALLACE, 31, of Carthage, Court Order – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CADEN L WILSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218.