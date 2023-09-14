HomeAttalaMalicious Mischief, Shoplifting, Domestic Violence, and DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, Domestic Violence, and DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

AARON MANSON, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID A MCDONALD, 28, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $674.25.

 

JUSTIN J ORTON, 33, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

HALEY PERTEET, 21, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

 

JEREMY RAYFORD, 32, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $3,100, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JAMES D RILEY, 47, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

PAUL D RIMMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL W RONE, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A, $1,000.

 

RAVEN SCHUSTER, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JUSTIN M THORNTON, 32, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER T VOWELL, 59, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $339.25.

 

JOSEPH D WALLACE, 31, of Carthage, Court Order – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CADEN L WILSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218.

