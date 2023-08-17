HomeLocalMany Drug and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

Many Drug and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

by

EARNEST L MOORE, 30, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for Neshoba County, Hold – Detainer for Other Agency, PPD.  Bond $50,000, N/A, $500, $0, N/A.

 

BRANDON D OLMEDO, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

MICHEAL SHOEMAKER, 25, of Noxapater, Hold – Detainer for Philadelphia Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, PPD.  Bond $0, N/A, N/A.

 

EARL TALLEY, 58, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

AMOS THAMES, 31, of Louisville, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

BRETT THOMAS, 26, of Conehatta, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

VALERIE L THOMPSON, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CARNEIL TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

CASEY B WRIGHT, 33, of Preston, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

MARIA J YORK, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Running Stop Sign, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

 

TAYLOR R YORK, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Multiple DUIs and Drug Charges in Neshoba

DUIs, Shoplifting, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

Multiple Child Abuse and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

Drug Trafficking, DUIs, and Drunks in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, Drug Trafficking, Indecent Exposure, Forgery, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake Arrests

Dope, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba