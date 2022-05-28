Minor Accidents and a Domestic Disturbance in Neshoba

Friday, 5/27/22

3:39 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a vehicle parked a the Silver Star Casino that had been involved in an earlier accident and left the scene.

4:43 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a burglar alarm activation on Road 212.

1:46 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle off in the ditch on Road 604.

2:16 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Hy 486.

4:25 p.m. – Neshoba law enforcement was given a BOLO for a Dodge Challenger occupied by an individual who had a felony warrant and was asked to stop and hold that occupant if seen.

5:53 p.m. Neshoba Deputies were called about a tractor blocking the road on HY 21 S.