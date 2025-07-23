Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project to host free Expungement Clinic Thursday, July in Louisville

Louisville, MS – There will be a free expungement clinic in Louisville, Mississippi, beginning at 10:00 A.M., to assist individuals with representing themselves in expunging their criminal records. The event is being hosted by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and Pastor Anthony McIntosh. Individuals will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys. Legal advice will be given to participants who may not qualify for services. The event will be held at 521 Armstrong Street in Louisville.

The clinic will also lend legal assistance for those interested in simple estate planning documents such aswills, advanced health care directives, and powers of attorney. Information and assistance will be available regarding foreclosure prevention and other Consumer Protection issues.

The legal clinics are open to the public; Interested participants may pre-register online at www.mvlp.org/clinics to participate in the clinic or simply walk-in. Individuals seeking an expungement must bring their abstract (municipal/justice court), sentencing order (circuit court), indictment, Capias and discharge document. EXPUNGEMENT PARTICIPANTS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO RECEIVE SERVICES IF THE PROPER DOCUMENTS ARE NOT OBTAINED PRIOR TO THE CLINIC.

The legal clinics are pro se clinics, meaning the individuals who attend and receive services from the attorneys are empowered to handle their legal matters in court on their own. The clinics are designed to assist self-represented litigants in preparing to go to court.

About MVLP

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) is a 501(c) (3) legal nonprofit entity that was formed as a collaboration between the Mississippi Bar Association and the Legal Services Corporation to provide free legal services to low-income residents of Mississippi, for more than thirty-five years. Founded on the belief that everyone should have access to courts, MVLP’s early efforts of reaching those in need were accomplished exclusively through directly representing clients. MVLP currently assists clients with civil legal matters, primarily in the following areas: uncontested divorces, emancipations, simple wills, adoptions, guardianships, name changes, birth certificate corrections, child support contempt matters, child

support modifications, conservatorships and visitation matters