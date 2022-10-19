HomeLocalMolestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by

CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CARLTON FRAZIER, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $300, $800.

 

JIM GONZALEZ, 48, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $1,000.

 

BLAKE HAGOOD, 19, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JESSICA HARRIS, 44, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

DELAINIE HARRISON HICKMAN, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

EBONY GABRIELLE HORNE, 27, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0, $800, $0, $800, $600, $1,000.

 

STEVEN DONTAE HUNT, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $600, $800.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Child Abuse and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake