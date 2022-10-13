More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420.

DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $60.

DONALD RENZO NICKS, 57, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $500.

JOSHUA KENT PARKS, 36, of Lake, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

KINDLE TERRELL SAM, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

SHAMEKA L SMITH, 29, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

SETH ARRON STEVE, 25, of McKinney, TX, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.