HomeLocalMore DUI Arrests in Neshoba

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

by

KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $2,420.

 

DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $60.

 

DONALD RENZO NICKS, 57, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $500.

 

JOSHUA KENT PARKS, 36, of Lake, Felony Indictment.  Bond $5,000.

 

KINDLE TERRELL SAM, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

SHAMEKA L SMITH, 29, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

SETH ARRON STEVE, 25, of McKinney, TX, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny and Aggravated DUI in Neshoba Arrests

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

Possession with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Assault, Bad Checks, and More in Neshoba Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.