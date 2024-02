More DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN MICHAEL GOINS III, 40, of Brookwood, AL, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAWN GRIFFIN, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $300.

VERTISA LORENE LEWIS, 36, of Conehatta, Felony DUI, Contempt of Court, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0, $400, $300, $800.

ASHLEY MILES, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

LONNIE MOORE, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

SCOTTIE NEYMAN, 28, of Lena, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500.

EALDEN D ROGERS, 58, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KENT TIDWELL, 68, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

CURTIS WILL TISDALE, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CARLA R WHITE, 43, of Philadelphia, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DANNY RAY WILKINS, 38, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.