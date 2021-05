More Felony Conspiracy Charges, and Burglary, in Neshoba Arrests

AMAYA HENDERSON, 22, of Springfield, IL, Public Drunk. Bond $600.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LINCOLN TANNER JORDAN, 20, of Conehatta, False ID, MBN. Bond $800.

TIMOHTY LEWIS, 38, of Union, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

CHAD LOFTON, 49, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARTIN LOWERY, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 6. Bond $3,000 X 6.

ASHLEY RENEE MILES, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

BILLY RAY NEESE, 28, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Petit Larceny X 2, Burglary of a Dwelling, Trespassing X 2, Littering, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600 X 2, DENIED, $600 X 2, $600, $0.

KRIS R NEESE, 37, of Lilburn, GA, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

STEVE L PEARSON, 37, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

JARDEIUS SINTEL PEEBLES, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 9, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $3,000 X 9, $0.

DYLAN ANDREW POPE, 22, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

DARRELL DUCHEA PURIFOY, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 8, Harassing / Threatening Phones Calles, NCSO. Bond $3,000 X 8, $600.