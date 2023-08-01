Multiple Assault and Underage Drinking Arrests in Neshoba

JUSTIN D BELK, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

RODNEY DARRELL BLAND, 51, of Forest, Hold for Investigations, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, Running a Stop Sign, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $800, $400.

JACARRE ONEIL BOLTON, 25, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

HOMER STUART BRANNING, 73, of Union, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $500.

TORI JANE COTTON, 23, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $500.

JOSH DEMPSEY, 33, of Louisville, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond $0.

DUSTIN SHANE HOLLEY, 31, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RYLEE E HORD, 20, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, Alcohol Possession by < 21, ABC. Bond $600, $800.

BRYAN JOHNSON, 19, of Union, Possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Alcohol Possession by < 21, False ID, ABC. Bond $800, $800, $800.

FREDRICK JOHNSON, 40, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Negligence, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

DESTINY LANDRUM, 19, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.