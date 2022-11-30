HomeAttalaMultiple Assault Arrests and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala

Multiple Assault Arrests and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala

by

SHANE P ALLEN, 37, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25.

 

CHRISTOPHER Q BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JEREMY BELL, 20, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,000.

 

JAMES D BILBO, 43, of Lumberton, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,400.

 

DARTAVION D BOYD, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBERT CHANDLER, 68, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

 

JAMEL L DAVIS, 20, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond $20,000.

 

JAYLAN J DAVIS, 19, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $40,000.

 

DENNIS DEMPSEY, 29, of McCool, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

VINCENT C FLOWERS, 57, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHAWN D HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, $500, $500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Attala and Leake