Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala

DOMENTE L RENFROE, 19, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A.

LATONYA T RILEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A.

NICHOLAS R RUSH, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ELIJAH E SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

GAVIN SUDDUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

JEREK S TSOSIE, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

JIMMY C VARELA, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $239.25, $0.

SYTORIA R WASH, 45, of Jackson, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $639.25, $674.25, $674.25.

MICHAEL J WHITE, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond $1,500, N/A.