Multiple Assaults, Attempted Murder, and Many More Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

JERRY L HIGGINS, 47, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MANDI L HORN, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $10,000.

 

ANTONIO M ISABELL, 36, of Tunica, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

JOANN T JENKINS, 66, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

 

WILLIE D JOBE, 53, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A X 3, N/A, $500, N/A.

 

DONNIVER T JOHNSON, 45, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

MATTHEW D JONES, 20, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

PHILLIP L KELLY, 45, of Lena, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SHAVONDA R LEE, 40, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

CALVIN J LUCKETT, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Attempted Murder, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

ERIC LUCKETT, 45, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, LCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2, $10,000.

 

ANDREW R MCNEAL, 33, of Canton, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

