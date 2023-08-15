HomeLocalMultiple Child Abuse and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

Multiple Child Abuse and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

JUSTININA BILLY, 24, of Philadelphia, Child Abuse Endangering the Child’s Health X 2, PPD.  Bond $500 X 2.

 

JACCARE BOLTON, 25, of Newton, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

REGINALD BURNS, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

ALFONZO BURRAGE, 47, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Contempt of Court X 2, PPD.  Bond $0, $0 X 2.

 

NIKIYA COTTON, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Felony Warrant – City of Philadelphia, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $2,000, N/A, $300, $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

ROBERT GRAHAM, 34, of Philadelphia, Child Abuse, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

SHERMAN GREEN, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000.

 

RICARDO GUERRERO-MAURICIO, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

 

CURTIS HOUSTON, 45, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for Other Agency, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $10,000, $800, N/A.

 

LAETTNER JOHNSON, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

JAMES G MCKINNEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond $500, N/A.

