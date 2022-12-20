HomeAttalaMultiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,000.

 

TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KENTARVIS COOPER, 23, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LEE T GEE, 49, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

ADORIA HANNA, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JENNIFER O JOHNSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TAMESHIA S JONES, 26, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DEVIN C LEWIS, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25.

 

JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Hold – Detainer for MBN, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

