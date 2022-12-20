Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A.

ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A.

KENTARVIS COOPER, 23, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

LEE T GEE, 49, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

ADORIA HANNA, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, WGPD. Bond $0, $0.

JENNIFER O JOHNSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, WGPD. Bond $0, $0.

TAMESHIA S JONES, 26, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

DEVIN C LEWIS, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25.

JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Hold – Detainer for MBN, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.