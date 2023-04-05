HomeLocalMultiple Domestic Violence and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Multiple Domestic Violence and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

by

DERRICK LORENZO KIDD, 31, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

ALIYAH KAY KING, 21, of Conehatta, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

DANAN KING, 39, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MINDY F LEWIS, 38, of Choctaw, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond 2,500.

 

ASHLEY MAY, 36, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, $600.

 

HARVEY MCWILLIAMS, 68, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

ANISTASIA REANN NICKEY, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

 

JOSEPH ROBERTSON, 39, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace.  Bond $600, $600.

 

DELORES CECELIA STEWART, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

MARCO THOMAS, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Cyberstalking and Felony Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

Felony DUI and Felony Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Grand Larceny, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Felony DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault on a LEO and Disorderlies in Neshoba County