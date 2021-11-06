Multiple DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Attala & Leake Counties

BRODENY J PRIMER, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.
COREY T RANDLE, 35, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 21, of Carthage, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $2,000, $5,000, $0.
CHESTER E SHEPEARD, 37, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,500.
KATINA K SKEEN, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.
ROY V SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.
TYLER I STEELE, 25, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.
TYREKE M STEWART, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $2,500.
BANIYA THOMPSON, 33, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD. Bond $0.
POSHIA S VIVIANS, 32, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, No Vehicle Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $500, $0.
LATASHA M WASHINGTON, 39, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.
BRIANNA WHITE, 28, of Forest, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,500.
LARRY L WINTERS, 36, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.