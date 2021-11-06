Multiple DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Attala & Leake Counties

BRODENY J PRIMER, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.

COREY T RANDLE, 35, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 21, of Carthage, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $2,000, $5,000, $0.

CHESTER E SHEPEARD, 37, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

KATINA K SKEEN, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROY V SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

TYLER I STEELE, 25, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

TYREKE M STEWART, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

BANIYA THOMPSON, 33, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD. Bond $0.

POSHIA S VIVIANS, 32, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, No Vehicle Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $500, $0.

LATASHA M WASHINGTON, 39, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRIANNA WHITE, 28, of Forest, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

LARRY L WINTERS, 36, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.