Multiple DUIs and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

KEOVONNIE R INGRAM, 32, of Bentonia, Felony Forgery, – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

TEVIN A JOHNSON, 28, of Lena, DUI – 1st, No Tag, Hold for Other County, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218, N/A, $0, $418, $168, $418.

 

SHAQUILLE J JONES, 32, of Lena, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

LANISIHA S KIMBLE, 27, of Lena, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Place of Business Upon Request, WGPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT LEWIS, 63, of Sallis, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Careless Driving, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MICHAEL J LINDSEY, 23, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JONATHAN M MALONE, 30, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

