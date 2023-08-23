Multiple DUIs and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

KEOVONNIE R INGRAM, 32, of Bentonia, Felony Forgery, – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD. Bond $5,000.

TEVIN A JOHNSON, 28, of Lena, DUI – 1st, No Tag, Hold for Other County, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218, N/A, $0, $418, $168, $418.

SHAQUILLE J JONES, 32, of Lena, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

LANISIHA S KIMBLE, 27, of Lena, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Place of Business Upon Request, WGPD. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT LEWIS, 63, of Sallis, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

MICHAEL J LINDSEY, 23, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JONATHAN M MALONE, 30, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $10,000.