Sale of a Controlled Substance, Multiple DUIs, and Child Neglect in Neshoba Arrests

MARLON BELL, 40, of Choctaw, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $300, $300, $0.

RAYSHAWN THOMAS BOONE, 29, of Newnan, GA, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JARON BRANNING, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.

CHARLES COTTON, 24, of Louisville, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0.

JENNIFER DEAN, 39. of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

PATRICK WAYNE DUELL, 52, of Meridian, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAQUEL ELAINE FARMER, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEREMIAH HATHORN, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $40,000.

ALEXANDRA JOHN, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0.

MANUAL KING, 49, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 40, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

CHARLES DILLAN SAVELL, 38, of Decatur, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

TYREE SMITH, 26, OF Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance. Bond $25,000.

JAMES DANIEL WHITE, 35, of Mathison, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $0.