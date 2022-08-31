HomeAttalaMultiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

by

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court X 2, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0 X 2.

 

DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, Hernando, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Pickens, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer Attala County Sheriff’s Office, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

BETTY A ATKINSON, 52, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000.

 

GUICE L ATKINSON, 28, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

JOE L BANKS, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389, $418.

 

EDGAR J BROWN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,331, $418, $218, $418, $0.

 

JOSHUA COLEMAN, 32, of Forest, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

AMY S COLLINS, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $421.25, $671.25.

 

RODNEY E COPELAND, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DARIN R COTTON, 27, of Kosciusko, Felony Obstruction – Retaliation Against a Public Service or Witness, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, DUI – Other Substance, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Careless Driving X 2, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $639.25, $1,331, N/A, $168 X 2, $218, $418, $52.

 

STEPHEN DICKERSON, 46, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of Marijuana – 1-5 kg, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Other Agency – Walnut Grove Municipal Court, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

JERONIMO A GARCIA, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $52, $418, $418, $389.25.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests

Felony Child Abuse, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.