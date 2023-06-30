Multiple Incidents Involving Log Trucks Thursday in Neshoba

On Thursday, June 29th at 1:23 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a log truck and a passenger vehicle on W. Beacon St. near the Main Street Junction. According to the individual who called in the wreck, the log truck rear-ended the car. No injuries were reported.

Neshoba County Deputies were called to a crash involving a log truck and a pickup truck on Hwy 16 East near the county line at approximately 3:42 p.m. Injuries and entrapment were reported.

Just before 4:00 p.m., a caller reported that an unloaded log truck was driving recklessly on Hwy 19 South traveling toward the city.