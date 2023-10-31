Multiple Indictments and Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaMultiple Indictments and Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala Arrests

WELDON DAVIS, 75, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

TRAVIS FITTS, 51, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES GANEY, 33, of McCool, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DEBRA GARCIA, 63, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 34, of West, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TONTHIEA A JACKSON, 41, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

ISAIAH JENKINS, 25, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JUSTIN L JOHNSON, 41, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

FREDERICK A JONES, 46, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JOSHUA T JONES, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Indictment, Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $35,000, $40,000.

 

PHILIP L KELLY, 44, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT E MCBEATH, 66, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault on Person over 65 / Vulnerable Adult, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

